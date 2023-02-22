ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.78. The company had a trading volume of 456,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,169. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.31. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

