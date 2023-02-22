SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock Holdings Decreased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC trimmed its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078,846 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne makes up about 8.8% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned 6.76% of SentinelOne worth $485,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after buying an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on S. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.12.

Shares of S stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

