Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.82. Semper Paratus Acquisition shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 300 shares.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.