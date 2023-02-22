SelfKey Market Capitalization Achieves $51.33 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $51.33 million and approximately $49.31 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 145.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

