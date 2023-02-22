SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 535,975 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

SCS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,975 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 43.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 256,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,536. The company has a market cap of $559.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

