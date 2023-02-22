SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 365,173 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SCS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,173 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. LTG Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

