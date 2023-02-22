SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $257,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,815. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

