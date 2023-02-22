SCS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,594 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,354 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

