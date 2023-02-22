Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

