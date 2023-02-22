Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

