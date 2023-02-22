SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Cut by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Company Profile

Shares of SAP stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

