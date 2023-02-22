Sandia Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sandia Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,382. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

