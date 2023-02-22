Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.