Sandia Investment Management LP Reduces Stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Sandia Investment Management LP lowered its position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,664 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 64,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 42,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

East Resources Acquisition Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

