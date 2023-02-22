Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,500 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,186,000 after buying an additional 180,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,659,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,625,000 after buying an additional 476,887 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

BNL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 76,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

