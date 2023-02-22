Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy Company Profile

CRGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 68,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.