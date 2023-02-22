Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $100,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 440,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,779 shares of company stock worth $1,641,720. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

