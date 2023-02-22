Sandia Investment Management LP Buys New Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of ExcelFin Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

XFIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

