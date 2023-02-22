Sandia Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 60,000 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $8,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

CRBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

