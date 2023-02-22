Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 577.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

