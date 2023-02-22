Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $293.68 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $14.09 or 0.00059279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $293.68 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00224358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00104007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00057930 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.67535589 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.