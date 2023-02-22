Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $292.09 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Safe has a total market cap of $292.09 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $14.02 or 0.00059017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00221755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00103303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00057972 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000879 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.67535589 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

