Saddle Point Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. SLM accounts for 12.7% of Saddle Point Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

