Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 6.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $44,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on R. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.