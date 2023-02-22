Rune Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.34 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00007657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $36,198.99 and $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.91340061 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

