Rublix Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $59.76 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Rublix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a total market cap of $566,804.45 and $59.76 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rublix has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00422117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.27961813 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.02753112 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

