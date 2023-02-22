RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 4.3%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.42. 458,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,284,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.37 million. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 127,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 866,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.