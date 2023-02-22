RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 4.3%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.42. 458,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,284,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
RPC Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.
RPC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.
Institutional Trading of RPC
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 127,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 866,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
See Also
