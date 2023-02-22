Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 94,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 877,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Insider Activity

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. 2,168,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,711,641. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.