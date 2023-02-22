Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.76. 13,223,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,699,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.24 and its 200 day moving average is $287.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

