Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,350,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.12. 706,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,521. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

