Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.71) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.81).

RIO stock traded down GBX 107.81 ($1.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,096.19 ($73.41). The company had a trading volume of 2,803,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,956. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The company has a market cap of £76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.10, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,023.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,371.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

