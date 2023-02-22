Robert W. Baird Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $100.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

