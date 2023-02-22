Robert W. Baird Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $43.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
Fluor Trading Down 0.2 %
FLR stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $37.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
