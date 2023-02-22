Robert W. Baird Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $43.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Down 0.2 %

FLR stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.