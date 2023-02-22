Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Raised to GBX 490 at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 457 ($5.50) to GBX 490 ($5.90) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.99) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $598.33.

Rightmove Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

