Reviewing Precision Optics (POCI) & The Competition

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Precision Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 104 614 1713 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 74.44%. Given Precision Optics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ competitors have a beta of 12.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 50.00 Precision Optics Competitors $1.02 billion $120.56 million 4.71

Precision Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -677.84% -43.33% -24.63%

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

