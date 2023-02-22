Reviewing Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leidos and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 4 4 0 2.50 SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

Leidos currently has a consensus target price of $113.43, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. SmartRent has a consensus target price of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 119.57%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Leidos.

This table compares Leidos and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $14.40 billion 0.95 $693.00 million $4.94 20.24 SmartRent $110.64 million 4.79 -$71.96 million ($0.51) -5.24

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 4.76% 22.01% 7.00% SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats SmartRent on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on June 1, 1969, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

