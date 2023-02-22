Reviewing Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health 6.73% 1.06% 0.28% PAVmed N/A -112.81% -70.55%

Volatility & Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beauty Health and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 6 0 2.86 PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 76.14%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 700.56%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 5.59 -$375.11 million ($0.33) -33.33 PAVmed $500,000.00 86.97 -$50.35 million ($0.98) -0.45

PAVmed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beauty Health beats PAVmed on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About PAVmed

(Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.