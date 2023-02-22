Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $58.00 to $77.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $88.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00.

1/17/2023 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $69.00.

1/3/2023 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $75.00.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,410. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 149.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

