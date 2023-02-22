Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EQB Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.25.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$67.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.59. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$234.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

