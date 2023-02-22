Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.22 million. Repligen also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.61-2.69 EPS.

Repligen Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $8.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.14.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

