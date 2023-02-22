Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 958,900 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,621,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,900 shares during the period. Roblox makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $380,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Roblox by 182,355.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of RBLX opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

