Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 636,400 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 636,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.69% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $184,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

