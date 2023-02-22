Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 464,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 464,000 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.29% of VeriSign worth $606,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign Stock Down 0.4 %

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,677,285. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.