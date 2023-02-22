Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 256,300 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,300 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.51% of Molina Healthcare worth $482,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.17.

MOH opened at $292.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.05 and its 200-day moving average is $328.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

