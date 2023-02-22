Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,220,800 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,308,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220,800 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,525,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27,972.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.2% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78. The stock has a market cap of $322.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

