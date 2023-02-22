Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $233.08 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 962,494 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of American Express worth $233,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 48.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

