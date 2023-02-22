Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,531,462 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Block worth $225,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Block by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -77.36, a PEG ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,194. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

