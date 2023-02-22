Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $210,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,947,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $503.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

