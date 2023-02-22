Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.90

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $17.99. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REMYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($345.74) to €257.00 ($273.40) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($202.13) to €155.00 ($164.89) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Further Reading

