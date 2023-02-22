Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.06. The company had a trading volume of 290,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $248.77.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.20.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.